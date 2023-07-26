Monsoon Session|'Nation Will Show Them': NDA as INDIA Moves No-Confidence Motion

"Today, it has been decided that we would not have any other alternative but to resort to a no-confidence motion because the government is not accepting the demand of the Opposition to have an elaborate discussion with the prime minister on Manipur," Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said after the MPs of the Opposition alliance 'INDIA' moved a no-confidence motion against the government in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, 26 July.
The motions, filed by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi and BRS MP Nama Nageswara Rao, were accepted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. "I will discuss with the leaders of all parties and inform of you of an appropriate time to take this up for discussion," the speaker said.
Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party criticised the Opposition's move and said that the motion will not affect them as the numbers are on their side.
'People Have Confidence in PM Modi': BJP on No-Confidence Motion
“People have confidence in PM Modi and the BJP. They brought a no-confidence motion in the last term as well. People of this country taught them a lesson,” Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi told news agency ANI.
"Let the no-confidence motion come, government is ready for every situation. We do want a discussion on Manipur...Before the commencement of the session, they wanted a discussion. When we agreed, they brought up the issue of Rules. When we reached an agreement on Rules, they brought in the new issue that the PM come and initiate discussion. I think these are all excuses," Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal told news agency ANI.
Reaction to the motions, BSP MP Malook Nagar said, "There is death of leadership in Congress. No-confidence motion is brought when the PM and government before you is somewhat weak. You have the numbers before you so nothing is going to come out of it. Everyone will present their opinion. The PM will come later, answer each of their points, they will be knocked down and the Opposition will weaken."
'Want PM's Statement on Manipur': INDIA Leaders on No-Confidence Motion
Meanwhile, the Opposition remained firm on its demand for PM Modi to address the ethnic violence in Manipur, in Parliament.
"INDIA partners unanimously decide to move a no-confidence motion against the NDA government. The government, Home Minister and Defence Minister are saying that 'we are ready for the discussion in the House', but they are not making the atmosphere in the House for discussion. PM is not coming to the House and sitting every day in his chamber, meeting media and having BJP parliamentary party meetings...We have enough numbers to move a no-confidence motion against the government," Congress MP K Suresh was quoted as saying by ANI.
"This is not the question of numbers. It is the question of the Constitutional propriety of the prime minister of the country to attend the Parliament and address it. It is unfortunate that the Opposition is forced to move a No Confidence Motion so as to have the presence of the Prime Minister," said Revolutionary Socialist Party MP NK Premchandran, as per news agency ANI.
"He [PM Modi] should make a statement on the Manipur violence as he is the leader in the Parliament," said leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.
Mallikarjun Kharge stated in a letter, addressed to Amit Shah, "We have been urging the Prime Minister to come to the House and give a statement on Manipur, but it seems that doing so is hurting his honour. We have a commitment to the people of this country and will pay any cost for it.”
