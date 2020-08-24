Kerala Assembly: Oppn Moves No-Confidence Motion, Calls CM Brutus

“For Brutus is an honourable man - this is what Mark Antony said in his speech in Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar. I would like to say that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is an honourable man. He is the captain of the ship. However the ship that he steers is out of control due to strong winds and hurricanes.

“He is not able to control the ship as the problem lies in the captain’s cabin,” said Congress MLA VD Satheesan as he moved the no-confidence motion against the Pinarayi Vijayan government in the Kerala assembly.