No Backend Talks With Congress, Will Soon Launch My Party: Amarinder Singh
"The decision to part ways with party was taken after much thought and is final," Singh has said.
Rubbishing reports of "backend talks" with the Congress party, former Punjab Chief Minister, Amarinder Singh, has said that the "time for rapprochement is over" and he has decided to part ways with the party after much thought.
Quoting the former Punjab chief minister, Singh's media adviser, Raveen Thukral, wrote on Twitter, "The decision to part ways with party was taken after much thought and is final. I'm grateful to Sonia Gandhi ji for her support but will not stay in Congress now."
Following Singh's announcement of launching his own party, reports in the media had suggested that some Congress leaders were trying to persuade Singh to stay in the party.
On behalf of the former chief minister, Thukral also wrote, "I will soon launch my own party and will hold talks for seat sharing with BJP, breakaway Akali factions and others for Punjab Elections 2022 once farmers' issue is resolved. I want to build strong collective force in interest of Punjab & its farmers."
Singh resigned as the chief minister of Punjab in September citing "humiliation" by the party leadership as the reason behind the move.
Since he stepped down, the party has said that majority of Singh's MLAs had revolted against him adding that he had lost their trust.
Earlier last week, Singh had said he was looking at an alliance with like-minded parties and that he would not rest until he secured the future of the people of Punjab and the state of Punjab.
"Punjab needs political stability and protection from internal & external threats. I promise my people I will do what it takes to ensure its peace and security, which is today at stake."
