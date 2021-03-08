‘Is This Appropriate?’ Nitish on BJP MP’s ‘Hit Officials’ Advice

Bihar Chief Minister (CM) Nitish Kumar recently expressed his disapproval of a comment by Union Minister and leader of ally Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Giriraj Singh.

Responding to a suggestion made by Giriraj Singh on Saturday, 6 March, asking people of his constituency, to “beat up” officials who are insensitive towards their concerns, Nitish Kumar told reporters: “Aap unhi se puchiye (ask him only).”

As per NDTV, Kumar, further, went on to say: