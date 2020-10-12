Nitish Kumar to Launch Campaign Trail with Virtual Rallies Today

Jha also said that the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) is chalking out PM Modi's campaign plan. Although the JD(U) doesn’t have details, the Bihar Chief Minister and Prime Minister Modi will be sharing the stage at a number of occasions.

Ahead of the rally, Patna and various other towns have been dotted with posters, banners on its main roads to create the poll environment.

Posters have been inked with “Nyay ke saath tarakki, Nitish ki baat pakki (Development with justice, that is what makes Nitish’s words assuring),” reported the Hindustan Times.