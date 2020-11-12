Nitish Kumar Should Quit NDA and Bless Tejashwi: Digvijaya Singh

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday, 11 November, said that Bihar CM Nitish Kumar should quit the National Democratic Alliance and support Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Tejashwi Yadav as chief minister.

This comes a day after the NDA won the Bihar elections with a slim majority.



In a series of tweets, Digvijaya Singh mentioned that the Bharatiya Janata Party has reduced Nitish Kumar’s stature with its strategy.

“BJP reduced Nitish's stature by diplomacy and ended the legacy of Ram Vilas Paswan ji. Since 1967 BJP has increased its stature in every coalition governments and weakened all socialist secular ideological political unions,” Singh tweeted.