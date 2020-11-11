Bihar Election Result: What Are Nitish Kumar’s Options?

Janata Dal (United) president Nitish Kumar is stuck in a curious position. And the reason for this is the mixed nature of the mandate thrown up by the Bihar Assembly elections.

On one hand, the NDA that Nitish Kumar leads has won a wafer thin majority getting 125 seats, just three over the halfway mark of 122.

But Kumar's own party, the Janata Dal (United), has fallen to 43 seats, reduced to number three position in the state for the first time.

This article will try to examine four questions:

How bad is the JD(U)'s performance really?

What does the mandate mean for Nitish Kumar?

What options does Nitish Kumar have?

What are the factors that may weigh on his decision?

Let's look at these one-by-one.