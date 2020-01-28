‘Can Go if He Wants’: Nitish Kumar’s Caution to Prashant Kishor

Amid disagreements within the Janata Dal (United) over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday, 28 January, sounded a note of caution to his party colleague Prashant Kishor.

“Someone wrote a letter, I replied to it. Someone is tweeting, let him tweet. What do I have to do with it? One can stay in the party JD(U) till he wants, he can go if he wants…,” Kumar was quoted by ANI as saying.

The Bihar CM’s remarks came after Prashant Kishor has voiced his criticism on both the NRC and the CAA. The latter Bill was supported by the JD(U) in the Parliament.