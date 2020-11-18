No Muslim in New Nitish Kumar Govt Reflects ‘BJP-isation’ of JD(U)

The simple reason for this is that not one of the JD(U)'s 11 Muslim candidates managed to win their seats and the BJP didn't field a single Muslim candidate.

A total of 19 MLAs got elected, a fall of 5 from 2015. Here's the party-wise break-up of these 19: RJD 8, AIMIM 5, Congress 4 and one each from CPI-ML and BSP.

This is a clear reflection of the view among a majority of Bihar's Muslims, who don't want anything to do with the NDA. And if there is any disaffection with the Mahagathbandhan, Muslim voters preferred to express it by voting for the AIMIM.

It is clear that the JD(U)'s credibility among Muslims has nosedived. This happened in two phases. The first was when the JD(U) ditched the Mahagathbandhan and switched sides to the NDA in 2017. As many Muslims had voted for it to defeat the BJP, they saw this as a betrayal.

The final blow came after the JD(U) supported the Citizenship Amendment Act in Parliament. The Act, which is said to be discriminatory against Muslims, sparked outrage in the community and Bihar became one of the epicentres of the protests.

Nitish Kumar tried to balance his support for the Act by not cracking down on the protests the way BJP governments did in states like UP and Karnataka.

But the damage had already been done.

Even his outreach among Pasmanda Muslims and Muslim women came to nought as these sections also voted against the NDA in the 2020 elections.