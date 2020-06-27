In an exclusive conversation with The Quint’s Editorial Director Sanjay Pugalia, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that holding Chinese imports at Indian ports will harm only Indian businessmen.“I have written a letter to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal apprising them of this issue. If we stop consignment at Indian ports, it will only hurt Indian businessmen. So, if we want to stop imports from China then we should increase the duty. There are some constraints but we will resolve this issue,” Gadkari said.The comment comes in the backdrop of the India-China border stand-off, because of which consignments are reportedly stuck at various ports in the country.Can India Overtake China As Global Manufacturing Hub? UnlikelyHowever, Gadkari added that we should discourage imports and encourage exports to boost the economy because that will help in creating new employment opportunities and also increase the GDP of the country.Watch the full interview above. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.