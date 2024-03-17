New Electoral Bonds Data That Was Earlier in Sealed Cover, Made Public by ECI

Furthermore, the BJP received a total of Rs 530 crore worth of bonds between 3 April 2019 to 12 April 2019. Hence, the total amount of electoral bonds received by the Modi-led party between 2018-2019 is over Rs 2,190 crore, as per the latest data.

Overall, the BJP received Rs 8,250 crore or roughly 50 percent of the total 16,518 crore worth of electoral bonds that have issued in the past six years (i.e. from 2018 to 2024).

The BJP did not reveal the names of donors in its sealed cover disclosure to the Supreme Court. However, some parties like the DMK, AIADMK, and JD(S) revealed the names of the organisations from which they received electoral bonds.