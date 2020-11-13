Bihar: NDA Legislature Party Meet on Sunday to Elect Leader

A joint meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) legislature party will be convened at 12:30 pm on Sunday, 15 November, to formally elect its leader in Bihar, news agency PTI reported on Friday.

Speaking to the media, current chief minister and Janata Dal (United) (JDU) leader Nitish Kumar was quoted as saying, "On 15 November, at 12:30 pm, all the NDA MLAs will hold a joint meeting, all decisions will be notified."

There will be a Cabinet meeting on Friday evening, he added.