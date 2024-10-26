Maharashtra Elections | 'Ajit Pawar's NCP Will Regret': Jayant Patil Interview

"We had to make sure votes don't get divided," said Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCPSP) Maharashtra chief Jayan Patil as he greeted thousands of his supporters standing on a jeep.
The staunch Sharad Pawar loyalist was on his way to file his nomination from Islampur for the eight consecutive time, a rare feat achieved by many.
As the rally passed through the narrow lanes of the small town in Maharashtra's Sangli, some 20,000 peope had gathered to get a glimpse and greet 'JP saheb', as he is called by many.
Patil has been senior Pawar's closest confidantes, with most of his peers having switched to Ajit Pawar's NCP after the party split in July last year.
"They will regret their decision," Patil said, when asked if he had any message for his former colleagues who jumped ship.
On 'Badi Badi Baatein', the leader had a quick chat on his campaign trail to discuss the logic behind the Maha Vikas Aghadi's seat-sharing formula, the perception of his party being the strongest of the three allies, and why the alliance has left a hefty chunk of seats to smaller parties of the INDIA bloc in the state.
You are in the fray for the eighth time. How is this election different this time for Islampur as well as Maharashtra?
The people who stood by me in 1990, who were elder, they are no more. But with their blessings, I have been able to continue this journey and people have supported me. This constituency has given me a lot of love and blessings over the years. I have faith that people will vote for me this time too.
Any message you have for your former colleagues who have joined Ajit Pawar's NCP?
They regret their decision. They know they have made a mistake.
Observers say that the NCPSP is the strongest party in Maha Vikas Aghadi. Do you believe so?
All three parties are equally strong. It's not about one party. Our government will come to power only if all three parties remain strong.
The seat-sharing formula that the Maha Vikas Aghadi has decided, many say that too many seats have been conceded to the smaller allies. Do you think this strategy will work?
Our focus and aim is that votes of like-minded parties should not split. Hence, we are trying our best that the voters of these parties also stay with us.
Many schemes of the Mahayuti have become very popular. The 'Laadki Bahin' scheme is one of them. Do you think it will have an impact in the state the way the 'Laadli Behna' scheme had in Madhya Pradesh?
I don't think it will have that impact. The per capita income of Maharashtra is more than that of Madhya Pradesh. People's financial statuses are better here. I don't think it will impact in any way.
All parties are silent on the reservation issues and have not taken a clear stand on mivements led by activists like Manoj Jarange Patil and Laxman Hake. Do you think the issue will have an impact like it did in the Lok Sabha elections?
Cannot say how much of an impact will be there. Let's see what happens.
From the developments on the seat-sharing talks within the Mahayuti, it is being anticipated that Ajit Pawar's party will get the least number of seats.
From whatever's been happening politically in the state, it is very much possible.
Will the two NCPs come together after this election?
There is no such possibility.
(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)