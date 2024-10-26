Maharashtra Elections | 'Ajit Pawar's NCP Will Regret': Jayant Patil Interview

"We had to make sure votes don't get divided," said Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCPSP) Maharashtra chief Jayan Patil as he greeted thousands of his supporters standing on a jeep.

The staunch Sharad Pawar loyalist was on his way to file his nomination from Islampur for the eight consecutive time, a rare feat achieved by many.

As the rally passed through the narrow lanes of the small town in Maharashtra's Sangli, some 20,000 peope had gathered to get a glimpse and greet 'JP saheb', as he is called by many.

Patil has been senior Pawar's closest confidantes, with most of his peers having switched to Ajit Pawar's NCP after the party split in July last year.