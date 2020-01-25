Govt Fears It May Be Exposed: Sharad Pawar on Bhima Koregaon Probe
NCP chief Sharad Pawar has claimed that the Centre’s ‘fear of getting exposed’ could be the reason for its hasty decision to transfer the Bhima Koregaon to the NIA. While speaking to reporters, Pawar said:
The NCP supremo also stated that those who speak out against social injustice cannot be branded as ‘Urban Naxals’.
This comes a day after the Maharashtra home minister condemned the central government’s decision to transfer the case without any consent from the state government.
The Sena-NCP-Congress government had been reviewing the cases filed against the activists who were arrested in connection with the Bhima Koregaon violence that took place in January 2018 with the Pune police. The NCP had also sought an SIT be set up to probe into the Pune police’s investigation into the case.
On Friday, however, the Centre handed over the case to the NIA.
The NCP has also questioned why it took the NIA two years to determine if the case came under its jurisdiction, reported NDTV.
The Centre’s decision has come under fire even from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who stated that anyone who opposed PM Modi and Amit Shah’s agenda is branded as an ‘Urban Naxal’.
