NCP Dismisses Reports on Sharad Pawar Replacing Sonia as UPA Chief
Meanwhile, Sanjay Raut said that Sharad Pawar has all the qualities to lead the country.
The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Thursday, 10 December, dismissed reports of party chief Sharad Pawar replacing Sonia Gandhi as the chairperson of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA).
As Sharad Pawar reached the national capital in support of the ongoing farmers’ agitation and met the Presidnt as a part of the Opposition delegation, rumours were rife that he is being considered to lead the UPA after Sonia Gandhi steps down.
‘Baseless Reports’: Sharad Pawar
Marathi daily Lokmat, quoting ABP Majha, reported that Sharad Pawar himself refuted the reports to the news channel calling them ‘baseless’.
Terming the reports “unsubstantiated”, NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said the party would like to clarify that “there is no discussion with UPA partners regarding any such proposal”.
“The reports appearing in the media seem to be have been planted with vested interest to divert the attention from the ongoing farmers agitation,” ANI quoted Tapase as saying.
Pawar Capable of Leading the Nation: Shiv Sena
Meanwhile, Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut said that anything can happen in politics, he further mentioned that Pawar has all the qualities to lead the country.
“We will be happy if Pawar sir becomes UPA chairman. But I’ve heard that he’s personally refused it. We will support him if such a proposal comes to the fore officially. Congress is weak now so the Opposition needs to come together and strengthen the UPA,” ANI quoted Raut as saying.
“Politics is unpredictable. You never know what will happen next. Pawar has vast experience, knowledge of the issues before the country and knows the pulse of the people,” Raut had earlier said.
NCP chief Sharad Pawar will be celebrating his 80th birthday on 12 December. On Wednesday, 9 December, the Maharashtra Cabinet approved the proposal to name a new rural development scheme after the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President.
‘Sharad Pawar Gram Samruddhi Yojana’ will be implemented under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNRES).
