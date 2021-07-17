NCP Chief Sharad Pawar Holds Long Meeting With PM Modi Amid Speculations

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Saturday, 17 July, with the meeting lasting for almost an hour.

The meeting comes amid speculations around multiple political developments – including a purported rift in the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government in Maharashtra, as well as Pawar being possibly projected as a candidate for the presidential election, which he denied.

Rubbishing claims of his candidature in the upcoming presidential polls as "false", Pawar on Wednesday had said that he knows what the result will be as the BJP-led-NDA has more than 300 MPs.