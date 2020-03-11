NCP Chief Sharad Pawar Files Nomination for Rajya Sabha Polls

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday, 11 March, filed his nomination in Mumbai for the 26 March Rajya Sabha election.

The former Union minister filed his nomination in the Vidhan Bhavan complex. He was accompanied by NCP leaders from the state.

NCP leader and former minister Fauzia Khan, who was expected to file her nomination along with Pawar on Wednesday, is likely to do so on Thursday.

The last date for filing of nomination is 13 March.