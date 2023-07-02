'Boost To Modi' Vs 'Political Opportunist': Leaders React To Ajit Pawar's Move

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Mumbai and took oath as the new deputy chief minister of the state, with nine other leaders being indicted as ministers in the Maharashtra cabinet on Sunday, 2 July.
While the number of NCP MLAs with Ajit Pawar is yet unclear, over 30 out of the 54 party MLAs from Maharashtra are said to be backing him, sources said.
Some big names joining hands with the BJP and were inducted as ministers include Sharad Pawar loyalists like former Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil, and Hassan Mushrif.
The other NCP leaders inducted in the cabinet include prominent leaders Dhananjay Munde, Aditi Tatkare, Sanjay Bansode, Dharamraobaba Atram, and Anil Bhaidas Patil.
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis were present at Raj Bhavan along with scores of BJP leaders who "welcomed" Ajit Pawar and his supporters into the party. In fact, here's how leaders across the political spectrum have reacted:
'Double Engine Govt Is Now...': Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde addressed the media after the ceremony to say: "He has backed us for development. We have worked for the development of the state. I welcome him as the deputy CM and congratulate all leaders who joined us." "This double engine government is now triple engine," he added.
'Sharad Pawar's Masterstroke': Raj Thackeray
Maharashtra Navanirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray took to Twitter to say that Ajit Pawar joining hands with the BJP was Sharad Pawar's move to let go of Uddhav Thackeray.
"Sharad Pawar wanted to take down the burden of Uddhav Thackeray, the first leg of it was completed today. Pawar's first team left for power, the second team will join too. The Maharashtra BJP anyway did not like the (unrealistic) importance given to Shinde, and found an antidote to it," Thackeray said.
'Boost To PM Modi': Maharashtra BJP Chief
Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule said, "All those joining us are welcome. This will give a boost to PM Narendra Modi and the state government's development work in the state."
'Political Opportunitsts': Priyanka Chaturvedi
"Principles be damned, BJP should be the last party in the country talking about ideological alliances. They are just political opportunists wanting power at any cost," Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) and Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted.
"With the latest development in Maharashtra, those MLAs who were corrupt & were jailed are now being sworn in as ministers," she added.
'Shinde's Future in Jeopardy': Uddhav's Party on Ajit Pawar's Move
Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut said that the move by Ajit Pawar shows that Shinde's future is in jeopardy.
"They needed support of Ajit Pawar and his supporters despite having close to 170 MLAs supporting the government. This shows that they are scared of the SC verdict and Eknath Shinde and his supporters about to be disqualified and he is going to lost the CM's chair," he said.
"Lots of these leaders, like Hassan Mushrif, are facing cases by central agencies," he said.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)