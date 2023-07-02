'Boost To Modi' Vs 'Political Opportunist': Leaders React To Ajit Pawar's Move

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Mumbai and took oath as the new deputy chief minister of the state, with nine other leaders being indicted as ministers in the Maharashtra cabinet on Sunday, 2 July.

While the number of NCP MLAs with Ajit Pawar is yet unclear, over 30 out of the 54 party MLAs from Maharashtra are said to be backing him, sources said.

Some big names joining hands with the BJP and were inducted as ministers include Sharad Pawar loyalists like former Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil, and Hassan Mushrif.

The other NCP leaders inducted in the cabinet include prominent leaders Dhananjay Munde, Aditi Tatkare, Sanjay Bansode, Dharamraobaba Atram, and Anil Bhaidas Patil.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis were present at Raj Bhavan along with scores of BJP leaders who "welcomed" Ajit Pawar and his supporters into the party. In fact, here's how leaders across the political spectrum have reacted: