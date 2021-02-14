‘Naya J&K’: Omar Abdullah Claims He, Family Under House Arrest
The National Conference leader alleged that his sister and her children had been placed under house arrest as well.
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday, 14 February, took to Twitter to claim that he and his family had been placed under house arrest and were “locked up” in their homes “with no explanation”.
The National Conference leader alleged that not only had he and his father, party chief Farooq Abdullah been placed under house arrest, but also his sister and her children.
“Chalo, your new model of democracy means that we are kept in our homes without explanation but on top of that the staff that works in the house aren’t being allowed in and then you are surprised that I’m still angry & bitter,” he added in a thread on Twitter.
He also added photos allegedly showing police vehicles outside the gates of his residence in the city.
In his tweet, Omar also alleged that his house staff was not being let inside.
The police, however, claimed that due to “adverse intelligence inputs,” the movement of protected persons had been discouraged and all concerned were informed well in advance not to plan their tours on Sunday.
"Today is the 2nd anniversary of dreaded Lethpora terror incident. There shall be NO Road Opening Party on ground. Due to adverse inputs, movement of VIPs/Protected Persons has been discouraged and all concerned informed in advance NOT to plan a tour today," police tweeted.
Mehbooba Mufti Alleges House Arrest
On Saturday, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti had claimed on Twitter that she was placed under house arrest ahead of her planned visit to the family of Athar Mushtaq – one of the three alleged militants killed in an encounter in Parimpora in December 2020.
“This reign of suppression & terror in Kashmir is the unvarnished & unpalatable truth that GOI wants to hide from the rest of the country,” she wrote on Twitter.
