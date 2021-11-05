Navjot Singh Sidhu Says He Has Withdrawn Resignation as Punjab Congress Chief

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday, 5 November, addressed the media in Chandigarh and said that he has withdrawn his resignation as Punjab Congress chief, reported news agency ANI.

Sidhu had resigned from the position on 28 September and announced his decision in a letter to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

In his letter, Sidhu had written: “The collapse of a man’s character stems from the compromise corner, I can never compromise to Punjab’s future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab. (sic)”

(With inputs from ANI.)

(This is a developing story. It will be updated.)