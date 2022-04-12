Wife 'Seriously Ill, Hospitalised,' Says Navjot Singh Sidhu

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu was on Monday, 11 April, hospitalised after she was "seriously ill" for the past two days, the former Congress chief announced on Twitter on Tuesday.

A doctor by profession, Kaur is a former MLA from Punjab.

Navjot Kaur will be operated on Tuesday at Fortis hospital, he said.

"Wife was seriously ill for the last two days , was hospitalised yesterday ….. will be operated today at fortis Hospital … praying for a speedy recovery (sic)," Sidhu tweeted.