Navjot Sidhu Has a Tough Job As Punjab Congress Chief. Will Captain Strike Back?

Navjot Sidhu may have triumphed over Captain for now, with the help of the high command and the CM's detractors but he will have his task cut out.

Till now, Sidhu's popularity in Punjab has been due to the fact that he has been a steadfast critic of the Badals even when he was party of their ally BJP and he didn't hesitate to criticise Captain while in Congress. But now Sidhu may have to move out of this permanent Opposition mode and answer for some of the failures of the state government.

Already agitating Elementary Education Training teachers staged a protest outside Sidhu's home even before his appointment. This is only likely to increase in the time to come.

Sidhu will also have to deal with a far closer media scrutiny than Captain had to face, especially from the national media which has been reasonably supportive of the Punjab CM.

The Aam Aadmi Party, which is emerging as the Congress' main challenger in the upcoming elections, has been going soft on Sidhu so far, perhaps with the hope that he may switch sides. The gloves may now be off.

The new Punjab Congress chief will also be faced with the difficult task of taking along competing factions in state unit. Many of Captain's former loyalists like Tript Rajinder Bajwa, Sukhjinder Randhawa, Sukhbinder Sarkaria and Charanjit Singh Channi were quick to change sides and support Sidhu when they realised that the CM's popularity was falling rapidly.

Once Sidhu's appointment became clear, many more fence sitters opened up to him as was evident in his meeting with 30 MLAs on Sunday.

On the other hand, Captain was left only with a handful of committed supporters - just 10 MLAs wrote a letter in his support. Three of them happened to be recent turncoats from AAP and one was Fatehjung Bajwa, whose son was given a government job by Captain in a decision that sparked a major controversy.

But now Sidhu will have to accomodate all the competing factions while also handle the fact that many of the ministers and MLAs face strong anti-incumbency. Giving in to them completely would end up diluting Sidhu's promise of 'change' that has been his USP.