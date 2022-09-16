Who is the Real Modi? How an 'Article War' Revealed a Curious Tussle Around PM

The recent remission of the people convicted for in the Bilkis Bano rape case during the 2002 Gujarat riots, has had an interesting and unintended spin-off. It revealed some fissures within the Hindutva ecosystem - specifically between the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and fringe elements within the BJP.

Following the remission of the convicts, a few voices within the BJP spoke out against the decision. Most notable among them were former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Shanta Kumar, BJP national executive member Khushbu Sundar and party spokesperson Shazia Ilmi.

Ilmi's criticism, as articulated in an article in the Indian Express, sparked a reaction from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad. But we'll come to that later. First let's look at the the criticism from the three leaders mentioned above.