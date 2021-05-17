Narada Sting: Mamata at CBI Office After Arrest of 2 WB Ministers
The agency has also arrested former TMC leader and ex-Kolkata Mayor Sovan Chatterjee in the same case.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday, 17 May, arrested ministers Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee and Trinamool Congress MLA Madan Mitra in connection with the Narada bribery case, PTI reported, quoting officials.
Earlier in the day, the leaders were detained from their respective residences and taken to the CBI office, following which Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also reached the office of the agency.
Former TMC and now BJP leaders Suvendu Adhikari and Mukul Roy are also involved in the same case.
The development comes days after Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar permitted the CBI to file a chargesheet against the four accused, reported The Indian Express.
This comes amid a standoff between the Centre and the West Bengal government over post-poll violence in the state following the results of the state Assembly elections.
WHAT IS THE CASE ABOUT?
In 2016, Samuel, editor and managing director of Narada News portal, just before the West Bengal Assembly elections, had broadcast a sting video in which a number of TMC leaders were allegedly seen taking money on camera.
The purported video footage of the sting operation surfaced before the 2016 Assembly polls.
The CBI lodged an FIR in April 2017 following a court order, naming 12 top TMC leaders, including MPs and West Bengal ministers, and an IPS officer.
In its FIR, the agency said suspected public servants who were shown to have either accepted money in cash given by Samuel posing as a representative of a Chennai-based company or asked him to hand over the money to someone else on their behalf were identified.
An FIR was lodged for alleged criminal conspiracy under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act which deals with bribery and criminal misconduct.
(With inputs from PTI and Indian Express.)
