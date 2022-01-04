My Statements on PM Modi, Amit Shah on Farm Laws Misconstrued: Satya Pal Malik
Satya Pal Malik lauded PM Modi’s move to withdraw the farm laws and said that he is on the "right track" now
Just a day after Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik vehemently criticised PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah over the farm laws at an event in Dadri, Haryana on Sunday, 2 January, Malik on Monday clarified that Amit Shah did not make any statements on the PM and that his statements were “misconstrued”.
In a video that created an uproar on social media, Malik is heard telling reporters on Monday that PM Modi was “arrogant” when he spoke to him about the farm laws and that he was not afraid of criticising him.
On Monday however, he lauded PM Modi’s move to withdraw the farm laws and said that despite setbacks, the government is “on the right track” now.
“When he was the Chief Minister (of Gujarat), he was pro-farmer and wanted MSP to be given statutory status. But after becoming the Prime Minister, he was misguided. Still, when he realised that the farmers did not support the laws at any cost, he had the heart to withdraw it and apologise. That shows his large-heartedness. He is on the right track now,” he told Indian Express.
Malik added that Amit Shah did not say anything against the government and that he was “very understanding” of the issue. Malik told NDTV, “I want to clarify that Shah did not say anything about the Prime Minister with ill intent. He only told me that my concerns will be understood.”
Malik had told reporters in Haryana’s Charkhi Dadri that the farmers' protests had only been suspended, and that the government must work honestly with the farmers.
(With inputs from NDTV, Indian Express)
