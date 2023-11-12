'My Festival Is Wherever You Are': PM Modi Visits Soldiers in Himachal on Diwali

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, 12 November visited Lepcha in Himachal Pradesh to celebrate Diwali with the security forces. Donning a camouflage jacket, he addressed the soldiers and said, "It is said that Ayodhya is where Lord Ram is, but for me, Ayodhya is where Indian Army personnel are. My festival is where you are."

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi said, “Reached Lepcha in Himachal Pradesh to celebrate Diwali with our brave security forces."