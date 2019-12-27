‘No CAA-NRC-NPR’: Mumbai Set for Massive Protest at Azad Maidan
After the protest against CAA-NRC on 19 December at Mumbai’s August Kranti Maidan witnessed a reported turnout of 1.5 lakh people, and Dharavi saw a massive demonstration three days later, another large protest is scheduled at the city’s Azad Maidan on Friday, 27 December.
The protest march was initially supposed to be held from Byculla to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CST). But after discussions with the Mumbai Police, permission was provided by the cops for a demonstration at Azad Maidan instead.
