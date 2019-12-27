‘No CAA-NRC-NPR’: Mumbai Set for Massive Protest at Azad Maidan
The protest against CAA-NRC on 19 December at Mumbai’s August Kranti Maidan witnessed a reported turnout of 1.5 lakh people.
The protest against CAA-NRC on 19 December at Mumbai’s August Kranti Maidan witnessed a reported turnout of 1.5 lakh people.(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

‘No CAA-NRC-NPR’: Mumbai Set for Massive Protest at Azad Maidan

The Quint
Politics

After the protest against CAA-NRC on 19 December at Mumbai’s August Kranti Maidan witnessed a reported turnout of 1.5 lakh people, and Dharavi saw a massive demonstration three days later, another large protest is scheduled at the city’s Azad Maidan on Friday, 27 December.

Protesters arrive to participate in a rally against the amended Citizenship Act and NRC, at August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai.&nbsp;
Protesters arrive to participate in a rally against the amended Citizenship Act and NRC, at August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai. 
(Photo: PTI)

The protest march was initially supposed to be held from Byculla to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CST). But after discussions with the Mumbai Police, permission was provided by the cops for a demonstration at Azad Maidan instead.

Also Read : Varanasi Toddler Awaits Return of Parents Arrested in CAA Protests

Loading...

Protest at Azad Maidan

The details of the Mumbai protest on 27 December.
The details of the Mumbai protest on 27 December.
(Photo Courtesy: Facebook)

Also Read : Kerala Won’t Get Ration If NPR Is Not Implemented: BJP Leader

(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Follow our Politics section for more stories.

    Loading...