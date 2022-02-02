Mumbai Court Summons Mamata Banerjee for Allegedly Disrespecting National Anthem

A Mumbai court on Wednesday, 2 February, summoned Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal Chief Minister (CM) Mamata Banerjee, on 2 March, for allegedly insulting the national anthem during her visit to Mumbai last year.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Magistrate Court said that “a sanction is not required and there is no bar to proceed against the accused (Banerjee)” as the act "does not come under her official duties", as per a PTI report.