Mumbai Court Summons Mamata Banerjee for Allegedly Disrespecting National Anthem
The court said, “There is no bar to proceed against the accused as the act does not come under her official duties."
A Mumbai court on Wednesday, 2 February, summoned Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal Chief Minister (CM) Mamata Banerjee, on 2 March, for allegedly insulting the national anthem during her visit to Mumbai last year.
The Mumbai Metropolitan Magistrate Court said that “a sanction is not required and there is no bar to proceed against the accused (Banerjee)” as the act "does not come under her official duties", as per a PTI report.
BJP Mumbai unit functionary Vivekanand Gupta had approached the court in December 2021, accusing Banerjee of not standing up when the national anthem was played at an event.
He demanded an FIR to be filed against Banerjee for disrespecting the national anthem.
The court said that the prima facie evidence or video clips on social media proves that the accused sang the national anthem but left the dais abruptly, which is an offence punishable under Section 3 of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971.
"Though the accused is the chief minister of West Bengal, she was not discharging her official duties (during the event in Mumbai). Thereby, this act of the accused, though she is the chief minister of West Bengal, does not come under her official duty. Therefore, a sanction is not required and there is no bar to proceed against the accused."Mumbai Metropolitan Magistrate Court, as per a PTI report
Mamata Banerjee visited Mumbai in December last year during which she met leaders of the ruling Shiv Sena party and the NCP in Maharashtra.
(With inputs from PTI)
