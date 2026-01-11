Mumbai Blasts: 'From Death Penalty to Acquittal, My Faith in Allah Got Stronger'

In July 2025, the Bombay High Court acquitted all 12 individuals who were convicted in the 7/11 train blasts, after setting aside the 2015 Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court order. As one of those acquitted, I interviewed Naveed Hussain Khan who was also exonerated after spending 19 years behind bars like me in this case.

You can also watch my interview with The Quint here.

These individuals spent 19 years, a duration wherein which many alleged torture and harassment. A duration which changed their lives irrevocably forever.

Khan was based in Hyderabad. On the day of the blast too, he was in Hyderabad. He has also stayed at Mira Road, and he was around 26 years old when he was arrested and then jailed, subsequently. In jail, Khan learnt Arabic and also did his graduation in Marathi from Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University. This is the first time Khan agreed to sit down for an interview.