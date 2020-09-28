Mull Options to Override New Farm Laws: Sonia to Cong-Ruled States

Amid protests by farmers in a number of states across the country, the Congress said on Monday, 28 September, that its chief Sonia Gandhi has directed party governments in different states to "explore" and pass laws to "override" or negate the newly enacted central farm laws.

Congress' Rajya Sabha member KC Venugopal said in a statement: "The Congress president has asked party-ruled states to explore the possibilities to pass laws in their respective states under Article 254(2) of the Constitution, which allows the state legislatures to pass laws to override central laws that then go for President's assent."

The Congress asserted that since agriculture is a State subject, the Union government cannot pass laws on it.