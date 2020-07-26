‘Will Stay With the BJP’: Mukul Roy on Reports of Rejoining TMC

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from West Bengal, Mukul Roy, held a press conference on Sunday, 26 July, and said that he will stay with the BJP, and the news about him trying to rejoin his former party Trinamool Congress (TMC) is misleading.

“These are misleading comments spread by other parties. I am tired of getting calls. I am in BJP, and will stay so,” Roy said.

The statement comes amid speculations that Roy has been looking to rejoin TMC, the party which he quit in 2017 following a growing rift with Mamata Banerjee and the party that started in 2015.