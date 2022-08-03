Parliament Live: Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha Convene After ‘Tiranga Bike Rally'
Catch all the live updates on the Monsoon Session of Parliament here.
Parliament Monsoon Session 2022 Live Updates: As the Monsoon Session of Parliament enters the 13th day, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha convened at 11 am on Wednesday, 3 August.
The Ministry of Culture organised a 'Tiranga bike rally' from the Red Fort to Parliament on Wednesday morning, for Members of Parliament (MPs) from all parties.
Amid criticism over prices hike, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said that there had been no collapse of the Indian rupee and that the performance of the currency was far better than its peers.
Meanwhile, Lok Sabha passed the Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Bill, 2021 by a voice vote.
Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs staged a walkout even as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressed Rajya Sabha on Tuesday regarding the price rise debate.
The Monsoon Session, which began on 18 July, is scheduled to end on 12 August
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday addressed the issue of inflation in Rajya Sabha
Lok Sabha passed the Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Bill, 2021, by a voice vote
On Monday, Sitharaman had addressed the issue of price rise in the Lok Sabha, and said that there was no question of India falling into recession
The Rajya Sabha passed the Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022, on Monday
The Rajya Sabha on Monday also passed the Weapon of Mass Destruction Bill amid sloganeering by the members of the Opposition who were protesting against the arrest of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut
Suspension of four Congress Lok Sabha MPs, who were suspended for the rest of the Monsoon Session, was revoked on the condition that they will not bring placards into the House
Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 12 Noon Amid Ruckus
The Lower House was adjourned till 12 noon amid protest by Opposition MPs against "Enforcement Directorate raj."
Congress MP Gives Adjournment Notice in LS Over ED Raids in National Herald Case
Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the ED raids conducted at the National Herald office in Delhi.
Sanjay Singh Gives Suspension Notice in RS Over Demolition of Gujarat Temple
AAP MP Sanjay Singh gives suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha over the demolition of a temple in Gujarat's Navsari.
