'Don't Think I'm the Last Muslim V-P': Hamid Ansari Decodes 'Fragile' Secularism

"It is not a pleasant sight to see on the television screen Parliament being disrupted. But actually, both sides are guilty,” said Mohammad Hamid Ansari, former Vice President of India, when asked about the complete breakdown of bonhomie between the government and the Opposition over the past few years.

Ansari’s criticism of the Houses, and the way parliamentary affairs are handled, came rather reluctantly.

“For many years since my retirement from the Rajya Sabha, I have generally refrained from commenting on the functioning of Parliament. But what you say is true. Things are not being done. The simple evidence is: how many days does Parliament sit? What once, upon a time, was 100 days is now 50 or 60. So where is the time for debate? Where is the time for discussion?” he said.