Migrants, Farm Law, Nitish: Modi-Rahul Clash as Bihar Goes to Poll

Referring to the farmer protests, PM Modi said that “farmers were helped with Rs 1 lakh crore”, while Gandhi said that the NDA was snatching the right of farmers to MSP across the country through the three farm bills.

Further, while PM Modi claimed that arrangements were made for everyone for eight months during the COVID-19 pandemic, Rahul Gandhi asked: “Did migrants have food or water?”

PM Modi said that the NDA will follow “our pledge for Aatmanirbharta.”