Modi Inaugurates 3 Petrol Projects in Bihar, Endorses Nitish As CM

The 193-km-long Durgapur-Banka pipeline section which is built by Indian Oil, is a part of the Paradip-Haldia-Durgapur Pipeline Augmentation Project, for which the foundation stone was laid by the prime minister last year on 17 February. The pipeline passes through West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar.

Laying of the pipeline under the Durgapur-Banka Section required bridging a total of 154 crossings including 13 rivers, 5 national highways, and 3 railway crossings.

The Indian Oil's LPG Bottling Plant at Banka is aimed at meeting the rising demand for LPG in the state. This Bottling Plant has been built at an investment of around Rs 131.75 crore to serve the districts of Bhagalpur, Banka, Jamui, Araria, Kishanganj and Katihar in Bihar, along with the districts of Godda, Deoghar, Dumka, Sahibganj, and Pakur in Jharkhand. This plant would generate direct and indirect employment opportunities in the state, believes the Centre.

Lastly, HPCL's 120 TMTPA LPG Bottling Plant has been constructed at Harsidhi in East Champaran district for Rs. 136.4 crore and will cater to the LPG requirement of East Champaran, West Champaran, Muzaffarpur, Siwan, Gopalganj and Sitamarhi districts in Bihar.