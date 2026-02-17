Exclusive: Modi Govt Gave Rs 63 Lakh for Event Calling for 'Removing Muslims'

(Exposing the networks that spread hate is a key part of The Quint's reportage. Help us do more such stories by supporting our Uncovering Hate project.)

"Throw away 25 percent of Indian Muslims", "Make India a Hindu Rashtra", "mass conversion" and "mass deportation" of Muslims - these were some of the demands made at the 'Sanatan Rashtra Shankhnad Mahotsav', organised by the Sanatan Sanstha at Delhi's Bharat Mandapam on 13-14 December.

The Quint had broken the story about hate speeches given at the event as well as the fact that it was backed by the Union Ministry of Culture and Delhi's Tourism Ministry.

Union ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Shripad Naik and Sanjay Seth, and Delhi's tourism minister Kapil Mishra even spoke at the event.

As a follow-up, we filed a query under the Right to Information Act with both the concerned ministries as to whether they had given funds for conducting the event.

We found that the Union Culture Ministry gave Rs 63 lakh to Sanatan Sanstha. This is what the ministry said in its response.