TN Assembly Polls: MK Stalin Launches ‘WeRejectADMK’ Campaign

"We will win but other people won't make this victory simple. We need to work hard and campaign well for this. How much we toil, will determine the extent of our victory," he said. Stalin stated that the party was aiming for a historic victory similar to the 1996 and 2004 elections in the state.

"To get that kind of victory we need your complete efforts. In order to attain this we need to keep away from small internal differences and problems. Remember that the real candidate is the rising sun symbol and Kalaignar (M Karunanidhi). This election is not to elect 200 MLAs and 30 ministers. Forget such a thought. This election will bring this party to power. Don't think that a person is going to become an MLA or Minister. This is to bring Kalaignar's dreams alive. Don't think about just your victory but about other members around you as well... Don't think about 'I', think about 'Us'," he encouraged.