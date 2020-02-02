‘DMK to Contest 2021 Tamil Nadu Polls With Kishor’s I-PAC’: Stalin

Prashant Kishor’s company also thanked Stalin for the opportunity. Responding to the Tamil Nadu politician’s tweet, I-PAC said that the team is "excited to work with DMK to secure an emphatic victory in the 2021 polls and contribute in putting the state back on the path of progress and prosperity under your leadership”.

The current state Assembly’s term expires in May 2021, when the next Assembly polls in the south Indian state are to take place. The AIADMK came to power in the state in 2016, when the Jayalalitha-led AIADMK beat Karunanidhi-led DMK in a clean sweep, winning 134 seats in the 234 member Assembly. Jayalalitha came to power as the chief minister, after her party became the first ever party to be re-elected in the state.