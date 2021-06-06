‘What About Punjab, Raj?’ – Union Min on Rahul’s Vaccine Criticism

The hospitals sold it at ₹1,560 per dose. Soon after the backlash, the Congress government on Friday withdrew the order providing “one-time limited vaccine doses to 18-44 age group population through private hospitals.”

Gandhi has been consistently asking tough questions of the central government on its vaccination policy. While continuing his criticism of how the Modi-led central government failed to foresee the COVID crisis, he said that the impact of the second wave could’ve been lesser had the government rolled out the vaccination in time.

Last month, he said that a COVID-19 vaccine-treatment protocol should already have been in place for children in the country.

“In the time to come, children will need protection from Corona. Paediatric services and vaccine-treatment protocol should already be in place," the Congress MP had tweeted.