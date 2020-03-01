‘Migration Mustn’t be Seen as a Problem’: Nitish Kumar on Jobs

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday, 1 March said migration of people from one state to another should not be seen as a problem as he asserted that the “nation is one” and people are free to move from one place to another.

The Janata Dal (United) chief's reaction came after election strategist and former party national vice-president Prashant Kishor and CPI's Kanhaiya Kumar flagged the issue of migration of youths from Bihar to other states and unemployment recently.

Addressing a JD(U) 'karyakarta sammelan' in Patna, Kumar challenged his political opponents to have a look at the various measures taken by his government which have resulted in creation of jobs.