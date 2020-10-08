MHA Issues Order, Allows Political Gatherings in Poll-Bound States

In a modification to the reopening guidelines, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday allowed political parties to hold rallies in 12 election-bound states before 15 October.

The order came in the wake of the announcement by the Election Commission of India to hold state elections in Bihar and bypolls in 11 states for Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies that are scheduled on 28 October, 3 November and 7 November.

In a notification, the MHA said that political gatherings can now take place before 15 October by keeping in mind open spaces. The guidelines for wearing masks and maintaining social distancing must be strictly followed.