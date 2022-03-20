MHA Creates 3-Judge Panel To Review Cases Under National Security Act

If anyone is a threat to the law and order situation under any circumstances, the government can detain them for a year under the NSA. The government also has the power to detain any person for 10 days without telling them what the charge is.

Now, the detainee can move his plea before the newly constituted advisory board of the MHA, in accordance with the specified process.

The government body that detains any person will be given three weeks to respond as to why it had detained the person.