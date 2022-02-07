Men Who Fired at AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Aborted Plan Twice, Says FIR

Sachin Sharma, the accused, told the police that he wanted to be a "great politician," and that he often saw Owaisi's speeches on social media. "I found his speeches harmful to the country and not good either. I consider myself a true patriot…In my mind, I had a big enmity with Asaduddin Owaisi," he said.

As per the FIR, he had said that through AIMIM's Dasna chairman Arif, he got to know that the latter was contesting as an MLA, and that Owaisi was going to come for a campaign visit. "In my mind, I made a plan to kill Asaduddin Owaisi," he said, adding that it was after this that he contacted his friend Shubham, the other accused in the case. Sachin said he used Arif to keep tabs on Owaisi's movements.