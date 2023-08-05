Ex-Jammu & Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti Claims She Has Been Put Under House Arrest

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and People's Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Mehbooba Mufti claimed that she had been put under house arrest on Saturday, 5 August, which marks the fourth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370.
"I’ve been put under house arrest along with other senior PDP leaders today. This comes after a midnight crackdown where scores of my party men are illegally detained in police stations. GOIs false claims about normalcy to the SC stands exposed by theirs actions driven by paranoia," she took to X (formerly Twitter) to say, and uploaded pictures of locked gates purportedly of her house.
The Farooq Abdullah-led National Conference also took to its official X handle on Saturday to say that its office has been sealed.
"True to form and in keeping with the clampdown on mainstream democratic activities organised by parties opposed to 5th Aug 2019, the JKNC office has been sealed by the police. No one is being allowed in or out of the office," the party claimed.
"These steps betray the nervousness of the administration & render hollow their claims regarding great improvements in the last 4 years," the NC added.
