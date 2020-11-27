‘Illegally Detained’ Again by J&K Admin, Alleges Mehbooba Mufti 

J&K People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Friday, 27 November, claimed that she had been illegally detained again, and that Jammu and Kashmir administration had not allowed her to visit party leader Waheed Ur Rehman's family in Pulwama.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday, arrested Waheed Parra, the President of the Youth Wing of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), in a terror-related case.

Mufti added that her daughter Iltija had been placed under ‘house arrest’ for the same reason.