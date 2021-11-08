Meghalaya Governor Slams Centre Over Farmers' Protest, Central Vista Project

Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik, on Sunday, 7 November, came down heavily on the Union government and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the farmers' protest, stating that leaders in Delhi send their condolences even when a dog dies but have not done so when around 600 farmers have died over the course of their protest since last year against the three contentious agricultural laws, PTI reported.

Malik, who was previously posted as the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir and Goa, said he wasn't scared of being asked to step down from his post and will step down whenever he is asked to do so.

Malik, who was addressing the Jat community in Jaipur, referred to the assassination of the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and asked the "government not to antagonise the Sikh Community".