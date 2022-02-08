Congress Won 19 Seats in Meghalaya in 2018, Now Their Last 5 MLAs Join MDA
All five Congress MLAs in Meghalaya have unanimously decided to join the ruling coalition government, the MDA.
The five legislatures, including CLP leader Ampareen Lyngdoh, Mayralborn Syiem, Mohendro Rapsang, Kimfa Marbaniang and PT Sawkmie, met and submitted a signed letter to Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Tuesday.
Earlier in, November 2021, the Congress party was decimated in Meghalaya after former CM Dr Mukul Sangma, along with 11 other Congress MLAs, formally announced their merger with the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC).
Sangma’s move left the Congress with just five MLAs.
The party, which had won 19 seats in the 2018 polls, also lost two to the ruling National People’s Party in by-elections, which were necessitated following the death of sitting Congress legislators.
(Published in an arrangement with EastMojo.)
