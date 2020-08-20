Media Mocks Me, But Indian Youth Soon Won’t Get Jobs: Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi said that media made fun of him when he first pointed out that India will incur losses due to COVID-19.
Stating that it has not happened in 70 years that India has not been able to provide employment to the youth, Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, 20 August, predicted that India will not be able to do so in the near future.
WHAT DID RAHUL GANDHI SAY?
According to a video shared by ANI, Rahul Gandhi said:
“India will not be able to provide employment to the youth. This is obvious. It has never happened in 70 years that our country is unable to give jobs to the youth.”
He further alleged that the media made fun of him when he first pointed out that India will incur heavy losses owing to COVID-19.
“The media made fun of me when I warned the country that there will be heavy loss due to COVID-19. If you don’t believe me, don’t listen to me. Today I am saying that our country won’t be able to give jobs. If you don’t agree then wait for six-seven months,”
According to NDTV, Rahul Gandhi said that this is due to the fact that unorganised sector has been finished by the government.
“90% employment is in the unorganised sector. Small industries, farmers... PM Modi destroyed the system. You will see companies fall one after the other. Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) will be destroyed after the moratorium period,”
BACKGROUND
Meanwhile according to PTI, the Congress party has demanded answers from the government on "whether it has plans to tackle vital issues concerning common man." The Congress party, reported PTI, has also raised concerns regarding the decline in GDP growth and the increase in unemployment.
In a tweet, on Wednesday too, Rahul Gandhi had pointed out that around 2 crore people had lost their employment in the last 4 months.
“The future of 2 crore families is in darkness.”
(With inputs from NDTV.)
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.