Delhi Mayor Elections Postponed Again, SC to Hear AAP Petition on 17 February

Delhi's Mayoral election, which were scheduled to take place on Thursday, 16 February, have been postponed for the fourth time after the Supreme Court listed a plea pertaining to the matter on Friday, 17 February.

What did the Supreme Court say? While hearing a petition filed by Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) mayor candidate Shelly Oberoi seeking the elections to be held in a time-bound manner, the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, as reported by LiveLaw, observed: "Nominated members cannot go for election. The Constitutional provision is very clear."