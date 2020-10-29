‘Even If We Have To Vote BJP’: Mayawati Vows Revenge Against SP

Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati on Thursday, 29 October, expelled seven MLAs, blamed the Samajwadi Party (SP) for being anti-Dalit and said that her party will ‘even vote for BJP’ to defeat Akhilesh Yadav.

"We have decided that to defeat SP candidate in future MLC (Member of Legislative Council) elections in UP, we will devote all our energies and even if we have to give our vote to a BJP candidate or any other party candidate, we will do it. Any party candidate who will be dominant over Samajwadi's second candidate will get all BSP MLAs' vote for sure," Mayawati told news agency ANI.